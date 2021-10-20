ViaCyte to Present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., an innovator in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine, announced today that Michael Yang, President & CEO, will present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Yang will highlight progress with the Company’s investigational pancreatic islet cell replacement therapies, including its program focused on the development of gene-edited immune evasive cells for the treatment of diabetes.

