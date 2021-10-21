Cars, Start Your Engines!

October 21, 2021

On October 23, nine race cars will take to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indy 500, to await the most famous words in racing: Drivers, start your engines! But at this race, there’s something missing: the drivers.

