Bridget Martell on taking Yale spinout ‘to adulthood’; Cullinan Oncology CEO announces resignation as Bristol Myers hematology exec is welcomed aboard

Bridget Martell

Bridget Martell’s first clinical trial was an unorthodox one.

Then a resident in internal medicine at Yale, she was given an award to explore a career in clinical research — which was how she wound up leading a Phase I study for a therapeutic cocaine vaccine designed to help overcome addiction. She ended up overseeing the trial from Patient 1 to Patient 110 and, in the end, the early trial was positive.

“And so that’s when I realized that I needed to go to industry,” she said, “and understand how do you do this from start to finish? How do you string those pearls?”

Thus began a winding, 20-year journey that took her through every step on the proverbial bench to bedside journey — culminating in the CEO office at New Haven-based Artizan Biosciences.

Utilizing a platform technology developed by its Yale founders, the…

