I-Mab Expands U.S. Footprint with New R&D Site in San Diego

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md.: – I-Mab will strengthen its global R&D presence, with a new world-class R&D and operational site, located in the heart of the rapidly growing San Diego biotech hub – The new site will complement I-Mab’s Global Clinical Development site in Gaithersburg, Maryland to form an integrated I-Mab US R&D Center for global drug development SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will establish a new site focusing on Translational Medicine and Formulation Research in San Diego. The state-of-the-art, integrated laboratory and office space will strengthen the Company’s worldwide development capabilities, further reinforcing I-Mab’s ability to conduct global clinical studies across China and the U.S.

