Salk appoints neuroscientist Pamela Maher as Research Professor

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has appointed neuroscientist Pamela Maher to the position of Research Professor, a non-tenure faculty position, to reflect her achievements conducting groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s disease. Maher, who has been a senior staff scientist at Salk since 2004, will continue her work screening for compounds that could slow or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Two of her compounds are currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

“Pam has a passion for discovering better treatment options for neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s. She has discovered multiple beneficial compounds in the lab, found funding and moved these compounds along to clinical trials,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “Salk is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated scientist as Pam, and we are thrilled to appoint her as research professor.”

Maher, who is also the head of Salk’s Cellular Neurobiology Laboratory, uses compounds derived from natural…

