STAT+: Illumina will launch Grail’s cancer detection test in Africa and Asia — but doesn’t know when

Sequencing company Illumina is planning to launch Galleri — the much-hyped cancer detection test from liquid biopsy company Grail, which it acquired in August — in Asian and African countries, according to the company’s CEO, Francis deSouza.

It’s a lofty goal with good intentions; deSouza said, speaking this week at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference, that the company hopes Illumina’s existing infrastructure will make the introduction of the $950 test far broader and far more rapid. But he declined to provide any other details about what rollouts in Asian and African markets might look like — or when they might start, or even offer more details.

