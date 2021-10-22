Palisade Bio, Inc. Announces Sale of Seneca Asset NSI-189 for the Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI), a late-stage biopharma company advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, announces today that an early exercise option has led to the acquisition of the Seneca asset NSI-189, a neurogenic compound which was part of Seneca Biopharma’s product portfolio at the time of the merger to form Palisade Bio and which is part of the Contingent Value Rights issued to the pre-merger Seneca shareholders. Prior to the merger (in December 2020) Seneca had exclusively out-licensed the NSI-189 program with a 3-year exercise option.

