Palisade Bio, Inc. Announces Sale of Seneca Asset NSI-189 for the Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI), a late-stage biopharma company advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, announces today that an early exercise option has led to the acquisition of the Seneca asset NSI-189, a neurogenic compound which was part of Seneca Biopharma’s product portfolio at the time of the merger to form Palisade Bio and which is part of the Contingent Value Rights issued to the pre-merger Seneca shareholders. Prior to the merger (in December 2020) Seneca had exclusively out-licensed the NSI-189 program with a 3-year exercise option.
Related Articles
Palisade Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Click here to view original post… […]
Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center
CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a late?stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announces a new private investment of approximately $5.2 million from the Yuma Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”), an… Click here to view original post… […]