$2.1 Million Gift Launches Comprehensive Breast Cancer Database

October 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on $2.1 Million Gift Launches Comprehensive Breast Cancer Database

Philanthropists Richard and Carol Dean Hertzberg have committed $2.1 million to develop and maintain the Dean-Hertzberg Breast Cancer Database System Initiative at UC San Diego Health Moores Cancer Center to support the work of Anne Wallace, MD and her collaborators at Moores Cancer Center.

