AnaptysBio Announces Agreement to Monetize Portion of JEMPERLI Royalties for $250 Million with Sagard

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced the signing of an agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners to monetize a portion of AnaptysBio’s future JEMPERLI royalties and milestones. AnaptysBio intends to utilize the proceeds of the transaction towards funding of its wholly-owned preclinical and clinical-stage antibody programs.
