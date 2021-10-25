Another NASH player retreats from battered field after toxicology study flags potential delay

NASH, the notorious liver disease afflicting an increasing number of Americans, has always been the focus at Metacrine ever since serial entrepreneur Rich Heyman unveiled the first round of financing all the way back in 2015.

Not anymore.

The San Diego-based biotech is halting its NASH program and choosing instead to prioritize its effort in pushing the same FXR agonist, MET642, into a Phase II trial for inflammatory bowel disease.

Metacrine joins a long line of biotechs taking a step back from NASH. Just this year, NGM and Enanta have shifted focus in the wake of trial flops; and that’s following setbacks at Genfit, Intercept, CymaBay and Albireo.

According to Metacrine, preliminary results from a nine-month animal toxicology study have flagged the need for a review — which will determine whether it needs another long-term animal toxicology study before starting Phase III in IBD.

