Qiutang Li, Neurophth CSO, Named Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Therapeutics Ltd., ("Neurophth") a fully-integrated genomic medicines company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapies, today announced that Qiutang Li, Ph. D., Neurophth’s Chief Scientific Officer, has been listed as one of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2021 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

