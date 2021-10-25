Viking Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists at ObesityWeek 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that preclinical data from a series of novel dual agonists of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors will be presented at ObesityWeek 2021, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society. Results from studies in diet induced obese (DIO) mice will be featured in two poster presentations at the conference, which is being held virtually November 1-5, 2021.

