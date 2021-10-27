Illumina Supports Israel’s National Program to Accelerate Diagnoses of Critically-Ill Newborns with Suspected Genetic Disease

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced an agreement with Israel’s Ministry of Health (MoH) for a pilot program to implement the use of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in critically-ill infants suspected of having a genetic disorder in neonatal intensive care units (NICU). The program, led by the Genetics Institute (Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Center), will evaluate the use of WGS in routine care as an effective first-tier diagnostic tool to enable faster identification of disease-causing genetic abnormalities in infants, aiding their clinical care and management.

