Proving that Quality Comes First: Lab-monitoring-as-a-service Provider XiltriX Becomes ISO 9001 Certified

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — XiltriX North America, a pioneering laboratory monitoring-as-a-service company and a leader in safeguarding life science lab assets and equipment, has received the ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS). The certification helps cement XiltriX’s reputation as a quality-first organization, offering customers a QMS-certified 24/7 lab monitoring platform. Pioneering Clinical Laboratory Services Company Obtains ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Systems.

