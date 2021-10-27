Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on November 8, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-638-4820 for participants in the United States or Canada and 443-8

