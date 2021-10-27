Amprion Clinical Laboratory Receives Accreditation from College of American Pathologists

SAN FRANCISCO: SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Amprion announces that The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Amprion Clinical Laboratory, San Diego, California, based on recent on-site inspection results as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The facility’s Director, Dr. Kendal J. Jensen, MD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Amprion Clinical Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

Click here to view original post