LONDON & CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DNAe has been awarded a UK KTP by Innovate UK to support development of its NGS-based diagnostic platform for use in cancer monitoring.
DNAe, Imperial College London and the University of Leicester Collaborate on Early Detection of Recurrent Breast Cancer
