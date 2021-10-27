Histogen to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Histogen’s financial results for the third quarter will be released after the close of market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

