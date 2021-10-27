UC San Diego Ranked Nation’s No. 6 Best Public University by U.S. News and World Report

UC San Diego has been ranked sixth among the nation’s top public colleges, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Global Universities. Released Tuesday, the publication ranked UC San Diego as the No. 21 best university in the world.
