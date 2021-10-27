Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021 on November 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that the company will release financial results for the third quarter 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss financial results and general corporate updates beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. To participate on the conference call, please dial (844) 850-0543 from the U.S. or (412) 317-5199 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until November 10, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID #10160763. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may…

