BioTheryX Announces Appointment of Philippe Drouet as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on targeted protein degradation to create life-saving medicines, today announced the appointment of Philippe Drouet as President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTheryX. "Philippe is an extremely talented biopharma executive with more than two decades of global experience in commercializing blockbuster oncology therapeutics. He has worked to advance products through clinical development, successfully launched them, and most importantly made them available to patients. His proven track record in building effective high performing teams will position us well to advance our pipeline of protein degraders and modulators to create life-saving medicines for patients," said David Stirling, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of BioTheryX. "The Board and I welcome him as CEO, and we are excited to have him lead our company as we build on our expertise in protein modulation-based drug development."

