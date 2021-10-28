Heron Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET to report third quarter 2021 financial results and discuss recent business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-311-5906 for domestic callers and 281-241-6150 for international callers. Please provide the operator with the passcode 7242566 to join the conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast under the Investor Relations section of Heron’s website at www.herontx.com. An archive of the teleconference and webcast will also be made available on Heron’s website for 60 days following the call.

