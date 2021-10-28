HUYABIO Announces FDA Clearance to Initiate a Phase 1 Trial of SHP2 Inhibitor in Patients with KRAS and EGFR Mutated Tumors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, announced today the FDA clearance of HBI-2376 as an Investigational New Drug, or IND, for a Phase 1 study. The authorization to proceed enables the first testing in patients for whom this novel SHP2 inhibitor might show clinical benefit. "We are pleased to see that our partner HUYABIO is initiating clinical testing of our SHP2 inhibitor in the US, which will complement Genhouse’s clinical development program in China. We are expecting IND approval in November in China. We believe our SHP2 inhibitor will bring clinical benefit to cancer patients worldwide," said Dr. Kuifeng Wang, CEO of Genhouse.

