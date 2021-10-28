Inhibrx Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Key Executive Hires and Announces Appointment of Kristiina Vuori, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), announced the appointment of three key executives: David Matly, M.B.A., as Chief Commercial Officer; David Kao, PharmD, M.B.A., RPh, as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; and Jack Tsai, M.D., M.B.A., as Vice President of Business Development. "The additions of David, David and Jack come at an important time for Inhibrx, as our pipeline demonstrates meaningful clinical activity in areas of high unmet medical need such as Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Chondrosarcoma. We are building a seasoned, world-class leadership team to progress toward our first regulatory approvals and commercial readiness. Together, these strategic hires bring a wealth of expertise and business acumen that complements our executive management team and strengthens the future trajectory of the company," said Mark Lappe, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Inhibrx.

