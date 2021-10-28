Salk Professor Tatyana Sharpee receives ASBMB DeLano Award

LA JOLLA—Salk Professor Tatyana Sharpee has won the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology’s (ASBMB) 2022 DeLano Award for Computational Biosciences. The award is given to a scientist with an innovative development or application of a computer technology that can enhance research in the life sciences at the molecular level.

“Tanya’s cutting-edge computational approach to neurobiology research shows exciting promise for new insights into the aging process and disease,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “We are thrilled the Society has recognized her for her groundbreaking work.”

Sharpee is the second woman to receive the Delano Award for Computational Biosciences since its inception. The award includes a plaque, a $3,000 prize and paid travel for Sharpee to present a lecture at the annual ASBMB meeting in Philadelphia, in April 2022.

Sharpee, who holds the Edwin K. Hunter Chair, studies how the brain and other biological systems…

