Cue Health Provides Molecular COVID-19 Testing To MLB Clubs During The Postseason And World Series

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO: NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced that Cue has been providing all Clubs, as well as the league office, with its integrated Cue platform, which features both the portable Cue Health Monitoring System and easy-to-use Cue COVID-19 tests, throughout the Postseason and World Series.

