eFFECTOR Appoints Barbara Klencke, M.D., to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Barbara Klencke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer at Sierra Oncology, to the company’s board of directors. Concurrent with Dr. Klencke’s appointment, Larry Lasky, Ph.D., has resigned from the company’s board of directors.
