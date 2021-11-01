Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society, or CTOS, 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting taking place November 10-13, 2021. CTOS Virtual Presentation Details: Title: Safety and Efficacy of the Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 Agonist INBRX-109 in Patients with Conventional Chondrosarcoma: Update from the Phase 1 Expansion CohortLead Author: Vivek Subbiah, MDAbstract: 1082377, (P 018)Oral Presentation on Thursday, November 11th at 1:29 p.m. – 1:36 p.m. Eastern Time

