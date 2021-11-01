Mirati Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Corporate Updates on November 8, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and recent corporate updates on Monday, November 8. During a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on November 8, company executives will provide company updates and review financial results. Investors and the general public are invited listen to a live webcast of the call at the "Investors and Media" section on Mirati.com or by dialing the U.S. toll free 313-209-7315 or international +1 877-614-0009, confirmation code: 3962567. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website at the time of the conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately 2 hours after the event has ended at the same website or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 719-457-0820 or international…
