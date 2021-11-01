Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Data at Psych Congress 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that it presented new data from its movement disorder program for tardive dyskinesia (TD) at the 2021 Psych Congress scientific meeting being held October 29–November 1, 2021. Key highlights include: New pooled analysis from the KINECT clinical trial program and long-term extension studies found that long-term use of INGREZZA® (valbenazine) led to substantial and clinically meaningful improvements in patients ? 65 years with tardive dyskinesia, some of the first TD-specific vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor data for this age group. Presentation of the development of the MIND-TD questionnaire, a novel online questionnaire to help facilitate dialogue between healthcare professionals and patients about the risks, symptoms and impact of TD. New real-world data from TeleSCOPE, an observational study, showed that the use of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced clinicians’ abilities to diagnose,…

Click here to view original post