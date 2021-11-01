Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. "Our third quarter results reflect INGREZZA’s continued growth. With this momentum and increased investment to expand our commercial footprint, we can better serve patients and our customers, and significantly improve diagnosis and treatment rates for people living with tardive dyskinesia," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "We are prudently investing in our advancing and growing R&D pipeline. With important clinical data read-outs expected over the next two years, we are executing well on our strategy to become a leading neuroscience-focused company."

