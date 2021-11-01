Sorrento’s License Partner, Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces NDA Filing Acceptance by NMPA for Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab for Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that its license partner, China Oncology Focus Limited (COF), an affiliate of Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Lee’s Pharma, HKEX: 950) has submitted a NDA (new drug application) for the anti-PD-L1 antibody, socazolimab, licensed from Sorrento to COF for the greater China territory to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The NDA application has been accepted by China NMPA.
