Sorrento’s License Partner, Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces NDA Filing Acceptance by NMPA for Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab for Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that its license partner, China Oncology Focus Limited (COF), an affiliate of Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Lee’s Pharma, HKEX: 950) has submitted a NDA (new drug application) for the anti-PD-L1 antibody, socazolimab, licensed from Sorrento to COF for the greater China territory to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The NDA application has been accepted by China NMPA.

Click here to view original post