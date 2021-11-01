Viking Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists at ObesityWeek® 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the presentation of preclinical data from a series of internally developed dual agonists of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors at ObesityWeek® 2021. The presentations highlight the effects of treatment on body weight and metabolic profile in diet-induced obese (DIO) mice as compared to control cohorts treated with vehicle, the GLP-1 agonist semaglutide, or the dual GLP-1/GIP agonist tirzepatide. The studies are summarized in two poster presentations at the annual meeting of The Obesity Society, being held virtually November 1-5, 2021.

