Arthrosi Presents AR882 Posters at ACR 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company announced results from its renal impairment studies and human AME study. The findings will be shared in two posters — "AR882, a Potent and Selective Uricosuric Agent, Showed Effectiveness in Patients with Various Degrees of Renal Impairment" and "AR882, a Novel Uricosuric Agent, Exhibited Favorable Pharmacokinetic Profile and Balanced Excretion and Metabolic Pathways in a Human AME Study" — at the 2021 American College of Rheumatology Convergence. The world’s premier rheumatology experience will be held virtually from November 3-10, with more than 16,500 participants.

Click here to view original post