AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Clinical Research and DED Expert Dr. Michael E. Stern to its Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced the development of the second generation version of its… Click here to view original post… […]