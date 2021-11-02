AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Clinical Research and DED Expert Dr. Michael E. Stern to its Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and Dry Eye Disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Michael E. Stern, MS, Ph.D., to its Medical Advisory Board. He joins AXIM’s four other Advisory Board members including Drs. Kelly K. Nichols, Henry D. Perry, Laura Periman, and its Chairman Joseph Tauber.
