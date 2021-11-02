BIOARKIVE Inc Receives Accreditation From College Of American Pathologists

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BIOARKIVE, Inc. deepened their focus on providing quality services including flexible biorepository storage, sample logistics, preclinical research and assay development services. The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) awarded accreditation based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP’s Accreditation Program. The CAP’s Biorepository Accreditation Program (BAP) is designed to improve the quality and consistency of biorepositories to improve operations and ensure quality.

