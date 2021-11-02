BioTheryX Receives IND Clearance from FDA to Proceed with Phase 1 Study of BTX-1188, a Molecular Glue, for the Treatment of Hematologic and Solid Malignancies

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on targeted protein degradation to create life-saving medicines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the company to proceed with a Phase 1 clinical trial of BTX-1188 in hematologic and solid malignancies. BTX-1188 is a novel oral small molecule cereblon binder that has immunomodulatory properties and promotes the degradation of a neosubstrate G1 to S phase transition 1 (GSPT1), a translation termination factor, as well as IKZF1/3, zinc finger transcription factors important in hematological function. By degrading multiple proteins including GSPT1 and IKZF1/3, BTX-1188’s profile is expected to be differentiated from protein degraders that exclusively target GSPT1. BTX-1188 has demonstrated promising preclinical activity against a variety of leukemias and solid tumors.

