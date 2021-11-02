Denovo Biopharma LLC Announces Multiple Presentations at Major Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Denovo Biopharma LLC (Denovo), a pioneer in using biomarker-guided precision medicine to develop innovative therapies, today announced presentations at several conferences: one on DB104 (liafensine) at the CNS Summit (November 7–10, 2021, Boston, MA, USA), two on DB102 (enzastaurin) and one on DB107 (Toca 511/Toca FC) at the Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) Annual Meeting (November 18–21, 2021, Boston, MA, USA), and one on DB107 at the International Oncolytic Virus Conference (IOVC) (November 5–7, 2021, Sedona, AZ, USA).

