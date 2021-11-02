Fresh off Kite and BeiGene deals, Shoreline ups the ante with a hefty crossover. But the biotech insists it’s in no rush

Though it may seem like Shoreline Biosciences is rapidly gaining momentum with a flurry of deals — and, now, a new funding round — Kleanthis Xanthopoulos doesn’t feel he’s in a rush.

The biotech’s chief executive put the bow on a $140 million Series B on Tuesday, as Shoreline continues a streak of wheeling and dealing that’s seen it partner with Gilead’s Kite and BeiGene these last few months. And despite the new raise technically being a crossover round with Ally Bridge Group leading the way, Xanthopoulos is taking his time in prepping a public offering.

“It’s only smart for us to be ready for an IPO, but we have so much capital we can pick the right timing,” Xanthopoulos told Endpoints News. “Practically, we’re going to be ready to become a public company. When the time comes, we’ll be set, but it’s good to have that luxury.”

Driving…

