Halozyme Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided an update on its recent corporate activities and outlook. "Our strong 2021 performance continued in the third quarter fueled by 145% growth over the prior year period in revenue from royalties. We continue to project that full year royalty revenue in 2021 will be more than double 2020 royalty revenue. Our topline growth in turn resulted in strong profitability for the quarter," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to additional study starts before year-end as our partners continue making progress in the clinic developing products utilizing our ENHANZE® technology, with the goal of providing patients with additional treatment options."

