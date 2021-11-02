HUYABIO INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 2 ATRIAL FIBRILLATION TRIAL

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International (HUYABIO), the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 study of HUYABIO’s novel drug for cardioversion of atrial fibrillation (AF) at Wellington Regional Hospital in Wellington, New Zealand. Cardioversion aims to restore a normal heart rate and rhythm in AF patients and is often done by high energy electrical shock. Denis Roy, MD, Montreal Heart Institute and Chief Investigator of the trial, said, "This Phase 2 study will investigate the ability of HUYABIO’s candidate drug to safely pharmacologically convert patients with recent onset AF back into a normal rhythm. This follows a successful Phase 1 study in the United Kingdom, where this drug was well tolerated, with no dose limiting adverse events or arrhythmias observed."

