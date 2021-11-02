Nalu Medical Named Best MedTech Company and Medical Device in Field of Neurology

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Nalu Medical is pleased to announce its flagship micro-Implantable Pulse Generator (mIPG™) was selected as the 2021 winner of the MedTech Visionaries Award for Best MedTech Company and Best Medical Device in the field of neurology. The MedTech Visionaries Awards honor organizations that apply science and technology to real-world problems to advance MedTech solutions for businesses and consumers alike. Nalu Medical competed with innovative and creative entries from organizations and engineers from around the world.

