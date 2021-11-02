OncoSec Medical Hosting SITC Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Updated Data from the KEYNOTE-695 Study

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Friday, November 12 at 7:00 AM ET featuring key opinion leaders (KOLs) Matteo Carlino, MD, from Westmead and Blacktown Hospitals, Adil Daud, MD, from University of California San Francisco, Pablo Fernandez Peñas MD, PhD, FACD, from The University of Sydney, and Montaser Shaheen, MD, from the University of Arizona Cancer Center. The KOLs will discuss the clinical relevance of the updated KEYNOTE-695 data being presented in a poster at the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting. Specifically, the KEYNOTE-695 clinical trial enrolled metastatic melanoma patients that are refractory to Immune Checkpoint Blockade, non-responders as defined by the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) recommendations.1

