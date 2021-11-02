Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Formation of Cell Therapy Scientific Advisory Board

November 2, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Formation of Cell Therapy Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the establishment of its Cell Therapy Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The Cell Therapy SAB is comprised of industry and academic leaders in the cell therapy field, covering important areas of expertise including cutting edge research, preclinical development, manufacturing, and clinical development.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Oncternal Therapeutics Rounds Out Leadership Team with Appointment of Steven Hamburger, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance

September 1, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Rounds Out Leadership Team with Appointment of Steven Hamburger, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Steven Hamburger, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

November 1, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it has granted an inducement award to one new employee, Mohab Hassanin, who joined the Company as Clinical Trial Manager. Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Oncternal Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

August 5, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Oncternal management will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET to provide a business… Click here to view original post… […]