SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #BayAreaLymeFoundation–Quidel Corporation will serve as sponsor for the upcoming Distinguished Speaker Series being conducted by the Bay Area Lyme Foundation.
Click here to view original post
Quidel Corporation to Sponsor Distinguished Speaker Series Conducted by the Bay Area Lyme Foundation
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #BayAreaLymeFoundation–Quidel Corporation will serve as sponsor for the upcoming Distinguished Speaker Series being conducted by the Bay Area Lyme Foundation.