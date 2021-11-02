Shoreline Biosciences Announces $140M Financing To Advance Pipeline Of Next Generation Cell Immunotherapies

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced the completion of a $140M financing, led by Ally Bridge Group, with participation from new investors Eventide Asset Management, BeiGene, Irving Investors, Kingdon, NS Investment, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, and Superstring. Existing investors Boxer Capital, BVF Partners, L.P., Commodore Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Kite, a Gilead Company, Stork Capital, Wedbush Healthcare Partners and an undisclosed leading global investment firm, also participated. In connection with the financing, Frank Yu, Founder, CEO and CIO of Ally Bridge Group, joined the Shoreline Board of Directors.

