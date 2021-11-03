Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and highlighted recent corporate updates. Recent Corporate Updates Acute Care Franchise ZYNRELEF Now Available: The ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution New Drug Application (NDA) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021. ZYNRELEF became commercially available in the U.S. on July 1, 2021, and net product sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $2.1 million. During the first quarter of commercial launch, 160 unique accounts purchased ZYNRELEF with 50% of those accounts reordering the product. As of October 31, 2021, ZYNRELEF has received 126 formulary approvals,…

