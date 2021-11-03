Illumina Supports Canada’s Nationwide COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Initiative

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its world-class sequencing and bioinformatics solutions are being used by HostSeq, part of the Canadian COVID-19 Genomics Network (CanCOGeN), to identify biomarkers that can help predict potential risk of serious disease and support the development of novel therapeutics to combat COVID-19. By sequencing the genomes of up to 10,000 patients diagnosed or affected by COVID-19 throughout Canada, the findings from this program will help researchers and the medical community better understand the role of human genetics in COVID-19 susceptibility.

