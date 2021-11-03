Micronoma Wins Fourth Innovation Award This Year

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Micronoma, the first cancer detection biotech company to diagnose cancer at an early stage with microbiome-driven liquid biopsy technology, added the Health Tech Challengers award in the diagnostics category to the list of accolades it has earned for its groundbreaking work this year. Health Tech Challengers identifies and brings together top global digital health tech startups that are innovators in one of six tracks fostering the digital health revolution. The award marks the fourth Micronoma has achieved this year.

