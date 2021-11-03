Oncolytics Biotech® Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study Evaluating Pelareorep-anti-PD-L1 Combination Therapies in Gastrointestinal Cancers

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: Multi-center trial is being conducted in collaboration with Roche and AIO Trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of pelareorep-atezolizumab combination therapies across multiple gastrointestinal cancer indications Trial builds on prior promising data from pancreatic and colorectal cancer trials SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2 GOBLET trial. The trial is being managed by AIO, a leading academic cooperative medical oncology group based in Germany, and is designed to investigate the use of pelareorep in combination with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancers.

